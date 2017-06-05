Muskie from the Lake: Zachery Mock

Zachery Mock, junior communication major. “I was visiting Lakeland before I even thought about college. As a Howards Grove student, our spring band concerts would be in the Bradley Theatre and I always thought ‘Someday I want to be like these big kids here.’ Now I have lived that dream for the past two years at Lakeland. In that time, I have already met some of my best friends, expanded my connections through school and beyond and experienced things I once only dreamed of doing. All within just 10 minutes from my home.”