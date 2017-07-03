Muskies from the Lake

Submitted

Nathaniel Cooper, senior business administration and computer science major. "I am from Liberia, West Africa. As an African and a first-generation college student, studying in the United States has been both rewarding and challenging. I arrived at Lakeland University in January 2014 with the hope of earning a bachelor’s degree. I was optimistic and enthusiastic about learning and helping others. What I did not understand was that I was signing up to be homesick and to be away from friends and family for major holidays and events. I miss my family and friends—sometimes I just wish I could fly home for the weekend and then come back to school Sunday night. However, Lakeland has been a home away from home for me. I have met a lot of great people over the years and built relationships, and the support from everyone has been astonishing. I will be graduating in December 2017. I am excited and afraid at the same time, but I know God has a plan for me. I have come this far because of his grace and I am trusting him."