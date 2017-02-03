Women’s basketball loses close game against Falcons

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Lakeland University’s women’s basketball team hosted their rival Concordia University Wisconsin Falcons for a NACC conference game.

The Muskies trailed the whole second and third quarters, but made a comeback as they took the lead in the fourth.

“Our coach challenged and told us if we wanted the win we would need to take it from them,” said Rachel Stankevich, junior exercise science and sports major. “So going into the fourth we challenged each other and realized the only way we’d be able to win is if we worked together. We always try to have our defense ignite our offense.”

The two teams battled it out till the end, but a three-pointer from the Falcons put an end to the game as they won 55-52.

Stankevich led the way with 11 points and five rebounds. Bailey Grayvold, senior elementary education major, and Kayla Clark, senior exercise science and sports major, both contributed 10 points to the Muskies.

The Muskies are just one win away to punch a ticket to the NACC tournament. Lakeland is back in action on Saturday as they take on Dominican University at 2 p.m. in River Forest, Illinois.