Lakeland’s Concert Choir and University Band combine for double feature

Lakeland’s Concert Choir and University Band combined their performances to bring a special double feature showcase to the Bradley Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Originally intended to be a performance for only the University Band, John Guarente, professor of music and director of choral activities, explained the combination was due to the popular notion that “one is the loneliest number.”

Lakeland’s Concert Choir, assisted by guest accompanists Elisabeth Daniels and percussionist Zachery Mock, sophomore communication major, sang through four musical selections including works by Mozart and James Taylor. The show featured a rendition of Joan Szymko’s “It Takes a Village,” a selection that Guarente attributed to his impending fatherhood.

After a brief intermission for setup, the University Band took the stage for a set of six selections that ranged from the ever-classic “Ave Maria” to more modern conductions such as an arrangement of Jay Bocook’s work from the penultimate first season episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation titled “The Inner Light.”

The University Band closed the performance with a rendition of Hans Zimmer’s percussion-enhanced theme from film director Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Upcoming performances by each include the Spring Musical Nonsense, starting on Thursday, March 30, the Spring Band Concert on Tuesday, April 18 and the Choir Homecoming Concert on Sunday, April 23.