Honors Banquet rewards outstanding students and faculty

The annual Honors Convocation Awards Banquet, held Wednesday, April 5, honored many outstanding students and faculty.

Meg Albrinck, provost and vice president for academic affairs, stated, “We are gathered here to celebrate shining achievements and bright futures. We honor students who have worked to bring their achievements into the light and we celebrate the season of continued growth and development that lies ahead of them. We recognize the faculty members who have nurtured our students’ growth and we celebrate the community of individuals that makes Lakeland the vibrant and caring place that it is.”

The first award of the night was the Underkofler Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching Award, which was presented to Jodie Liedke, assistant professor of composition.

Karl Elder, Fessler professor of creative writing and poet in residence, gave a speech, highlighting Liedke’s accomplishments. He stated, “Tonight’s honoree bears the distinction of being one of our own who is an honors program undergraduate, who was not only a homecoming queen, but a Koehler award recipient.”

Once Elder finished his speech, Liedke emphasized, “I feel very honored.”

After the Underkofler award was presented to Liedke, there was a dinner, followed by many student awards.

The most notable student award was the Clarence H. Koehler Campus Senior Award, which was presented to Jessica Luecke, who graduated Lakeland in December with an accounting major.

Bob Martin, adjunct instructor of accounting, explained, “This is the 52nd time the Koehler award has been presented to a Lakeland graduate, who best exemplifies the Lakeland spirit by his or her participation in and support of the university’s programs and activities. To be eligible, graduates must complete all four undergraduate years at Lakeland and maintain a high level of academic achievement…It’s the highest award given out to Lakeland undergraduates. It’s a very prestigious award.”

Martin continued, “The 2017 winner of the Koehler award has certainly been busy. In fact, I’m very confident that Rev. Clarence Koehler would be impressed with her resume…The winner served Lakeland as a campus ambassador, she graduated in December with a degree in accounting and a minor in Spanish, she spent the summer studying in Spain in 2015 and was an intern at a resort in Costa Rica earlier this year.”

Additional award recipients included:

School of Business and Entrepreneurship

Outstanding Student in Accounting: Jessica Luecke

Outstanding Student in Hospitality Management: Katrien Rogers

Outstanding Student in Marketing: Ashley Thomas

Outstanding Student in Business Administration: Nathaniel Cooper

Outstanding Student in Sports Management and Leadership: Afton Barrows

Erroll B. Davis, Jr. Award: Tina Castillo

School of Humanities and Fine Arts

Outstanding Student in Communication: William Franke

Outstanding Student in Music: Reggie Nimmer

Outstanding Student in Theatre: Mayce Bacon

Outstanding Student in Writing: Danielle Livingston

Outstanding Student in Writing: Karalee Manis

Outstanding Student in English: Megen Schramm

Outstanding Student in Religion: Emma Landowski

Outstanding Student in Art: Callah Kraus

Outstanding Student in History: Zachary Petrowsky

School of Science, Technology and Education

Outstanding Student in Biochemistry: Taylor Green

Outstanding Student in Biochemistry: Suzette Rosas

Outstanding Student in Biology: Brooke Wilder-Corrigan

Outstanding Student in Chemistry: Brianne Frank

Outstanding Student in Exercise Science: Samantha Williams

Outstanding Student in Education: Mikayla Schnell

Outstanding Student in Criminal Justice: Daniel Matijevic

Outstanding Student in Psychology: Ariel Lochman

Ellen J. Kregel Athletic Award: Samantha Williams

Outstanding Student at Lakeland University Japan: Ikko Nishimura

Senior Honors: Jamie Gundlach

Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities & Colleges: Jessica Beaudry, Nathaniel Cooper, David Del Ponte, Madison Doll, Bailey Grayvold, Megan Hellmer, Hailey Jester, Sara Judge, Avinash Limbu, Danielle Livingston, Jacob Nault, Eric Nygaard, Suzette Rosas, Rachel Stankevich, Michael Whitley, Brooke Wilder-Corrigan, Samantha Williams, Sarah Willihnganz