Gallery: Campus center walls come down

Luke Ulatowski, Executive Editor
November 10, 2017

The renovation of the Campus Center has reached a major milestone in destruction.

The Campus Center began renovation in summer, from which point it was closed off from the public and kept strictly under wraps. Now, the process is visible.

The renovation of the Campus Center is a $6 million project that was announced in March. The center’s many offerings including the cafeteria, coffee shop, bookstore and lounge were scattered across campus as a result. The off-campus JBs’ Entertainment Center currently serves as a replacement for the former on-campus pub, The 1862 Lounge.

The project is projected to complete in the fall.

