New on-campus lounges revealed

Jill Keskimaki
The lounge in the basement of Ley Chapel.

Andrea Barile, Staff Reporter
November 2, 2017

Two lounge areas are opening around campus to accommodate students’ wishes while the campus center is being renovated.

The first, which is placed in the basement of Ley Chapel, is already open to students. The second, which will be placed in the Alpha’s old suite at Hofer, is yet to come. Both lounges were projected to open on Oct. 30.

“The idea for the creation of these lounges occurred over the summer because of the renovations, and was made possible with the help of Student Government,” according to Associate Provost for Student Development Leslie Laster.

The lounge to be opened in Hofer is still a work in progress. Painting, done by Laster and students, as well as the search for doors that can be installed in the suit is ongoing. However, the lounge in the chapel is now open and provides a microwave.

The chapel lounge is open from 7:45 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays. Once the Hofer lounge is complete, it will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays.

