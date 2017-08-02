Campus Center closure scatters bookstore, cafeteria, tutoring services

As the Younger Family Campus Center undergoes a transformation, the majority of its services and more are setting up shop elsewhere.

The Lakeland University Campus Shop, a resource for textbook rentals and Lakeland merch, reopened for business on July 28. It is now located in South Hall, which is one of Lakeland’s residence apartments for second-year students and above. The shop is currently open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Previously, the shop was located in the Campus Center. Manager Kimberly Kraus cited asbestos abatement as a reason for the move, likely as a part of the Campus Center reconstruction.

The Campus Shop is the second Campus Center service to complete relocation. The first was The Daily Grind, which opened up shop on the Esch Library’s first floor on July 11. This is where tutoring has traditionally taken place. However, as announced by Academic Resource Center Assistant Kelly Darrah in an email to all tutors, tutoring services will move to the Hayssen Academic Resource Center on the third floor of Old Main as a result of the library’s repurposing.

In an email to all students on August 2, external relations director David Gallianetti detailed the future of Lakeland’s dining services, which are currently located in the Campus Center. In fall, dining will take place in the Wehr Center’s fieldhouse. The Muskie Mart will essentially close. Its 25 best-selling items will be sold at Wehr’s concession area.

Also closing for the year is Lakeland’s on-campus pub and party site, the 1862 Lounge. The off-campus JB’s Entertainment Center will serve as a substitute by accepting Muskie Money and hosting Greek parties.

The Campus Center’s renovation is a $6 million project. It is projected to complete in fall of 2018.