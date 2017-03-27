Weekly Outlook: March 27-April 2
March 27, 2017
There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:
Monday, March 27—
- Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes
Tuesday, March 28—
- Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes
- 11 a.m.—Orthodox Judaism: Jewish Holidays—Laun 210—Rabbi Wesley Kalmar and Jessica Kalmar, assistant professor of psychology, will continue their introduction to Orthodox Judaism.
Wednesday, March 29—
- Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes
- 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel
Thursday, March 30—
- Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes
- 10:30 a.m.—Spring Job Fair—Campus Center—Come meet with employers until 1 p.m.
- 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
- 7 p.m.—Senior Writing Project: Danielle Livingston and Karalee Manis—1862 Lounge—Danielle Livingston, sponsored by Psi Chi, and Karalee Manis, sponsored by Alpha Phi Sigma, are the featured readers of the event.
- 7:30 p.m.—Spring Musical: “Nunsense”—Bradley Theatre—Come earn a convocation credit while watching students perform.
Friday, March 31—
- Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes
- EWO: Last day to withdraw from 14-wk courses
- Trad: Last day to withdraw or change to audit
- 7:30 p.m.—Spring Musical: “Nunsense”—Bradley Theatre—Come earn a convocation credit while watching students perform.
Saturday, April 1—
- 12 p.m.—Softball vs. Edgewood—Softball Field—Come cheer on the women as they participate in a double header.
- 7:30 p.m.—Spring Musical: “Nunsense”—Bradley Theatre—Come earn a convocation credit while watching students perform.
Sunday, April 2—
- 12 p.m.—Softball vs. CUW—Softball Field—Support the women as they take on a double header.
- 7:30 p.m.—Spring Musical: “Nunsense”—Bradley Theatre—Come earn a convocation credit while watching students perform.
