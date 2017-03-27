Weekly Outlook: March 27-April 2

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup: Monday, March 27— Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes Tuesday, March 28— Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes

11 a.m.—Orthodox Judaism: Jewish Holidays—Laun 210—Rabbi Wesley Kalmar and Jessica Kalmar, assistant professor of psychology, will continue their introduction to Orthodox Judaism. Wednesday, March 29— Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes

8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel Thursday, March 30— Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes

10:30 a.m.—Spring Job Fair—Campus Center—Come meet with employers until 1 p.m.

5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.

7 p.m.—Senior Writing Project: Danielle Livingston and Karalee Manis—1862 Lounge—Danielle Livingston, sponsored by Psi Chi, and Karalee Manis, sponsored by Alpha Phi Sigma, are the featured readers of the event.

7:30 p.m.—Spring Musical: “Nunsense”—Bradley Theatre—Come earn a convocation credit while watching students perform. Friday, March 31— Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes

EWO: Last day to withdraw from 14-wk courses

Trad: Last day to withdraw or change to audit

7:30 p.m.—Spring Musical: “Nunsense”—Bradley Theatre—Come earn a convocation credit while watching students perform. Saturday, April 1— 12 p.m.—Softball vs. Edgewood—Softball Field—Come cheer on the women as they participate in a double header.

7:30 p.m.—Spring Musical: “Nunsense”—Bradley Theatre—Come earn a convocation credit while watching students perform. Sunday, April 2— 12 p.m.—Softball vs. CUW—Softball Field—Support the women as they take on a double header.

7:30 p.m.—Spring Musical: “Nunsense”—Bradley Theatre—Come earn a convocation credit while watching students perform.

