Weekly Outlook: March 27-April 2

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
March 27, 2017

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Monday, March 27—

  • Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes

Tuesday, March 28—

  • Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes
  • 11 a.m.—Orthodox Judaism: Jewish Holidays—Laun 210—Rabbi Wesley Kalmar and Jessica Kalmar, assistant professor of psychology, will continue their introduction to Orthodox Judaism.

Wednesday, March 29—

  • Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes
  • 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel

Thursday, March 30—

  • Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes
  • 10:30 a.m.—Spring Job Fair—Campus Center—Come meet with employers until 1 p.m.
  • 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
  • 7 p.m.—Senior Writing Project: Danielle Livingston and Karalee Manis—1862 Lounge—Danielle Livingston, sponsored by Psi Chi, and Karalee Manis, sponsored by Alpha Phi Sigma, are the featured readers of the event.
  • 7:30 p.m.—Spring Musical: “Nunsense”—Bradley Theatre—Come earn a convocation credit while watching students perform.

Friday, March 31—

  • Trad: Register for fall 2017 classes
  • EWO: Last day to withdraw from 14-wk courses
  • Trad: Last day to withdraw or change to audit
  • 7:30 p.m.—Spring Musical: “Nunsense”—Bradley Theatre—Come earn a convocation credit while watching students perform.

Saturday, April 1—

  • 12 p.m.—Softball vs. Edgewood—Softball Field—Come cheer on the women as they participate in a double header.
  • 7:30 p.m.—Spring Musical: “Nunsense”—Bradley Theatre—Come earn a convocation credit while watching students perform.

Sunday, April 2—

  • 12 p.m.—Softball vs. CUW—Softball Field—Support the women as they take on a double header.
  • 7:30 p.m.—Spring Musical: “Nunsense”—Bradley Theatre—Come earn a convocation credit while watching students perform.
