Weekly Outlook: March 1-March 5

9 a.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. Calvin College—Sports Core—Come out to support the men as they face Calvin College.

6 p.m.—Convocation: Kohler Business Lecture—Bradley Theatre—Listen to the 15th annual Charlotte and Walter Kohler Business Lecture.

11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Leadership—1862 Lounge—Grab a free lunch while learning how to improve your leadership skills.

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup: