Weekly Outlook: March 1-March 5
February 27, 2017
There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:
Wednesday, March 1—
- 8:15 p.m.—Communion Service—Ley Chapel
Thursday, March 2—
- Trad: Midterms
- 11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Leadership—1862 Lounge—Grab a free lunch while learning how to improve your leadership skills.
- 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
- 6 p.m.—Convocation: Kohler Business Lecture—Bradley Theatre—Listen to the 15th annual Charlotte and Walter Kohler Business Lecture.
Friday, March 3—
- Trad: Midterms
Saturday, March 4—
- Trad: Spring Break
- 9 a.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. Calvin College—Sports Core—Come out to support the men as they face Calvin College.
Sunday, March 5—
- Trad: Spring Break
