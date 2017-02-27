Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Weekly Outlook: March 1-March 5

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
February 27, 2017

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Wednesday, March 1—

  • 8:15 p.m.—Communion Service—Ley Chapel

Thursday, March 2—

  • Trad: Midterms
  • 11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Leadership—1862 Lounge—Grab a free lunch while learning how to improve your leadership skills.
  • 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
  • 6 p.m.—Convocation: Kohler Business Lecture—Bradley Theatre—Listen to the 15th annual Charlotte and Walter Kohler Business Lecture.

Friday, March 3—

  • Trad: Midterms

Saturday, March 4—

  • Trad: Spring Break
  • 9 a.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. Calvin College—Sports Core—Come out to support the men as they face Calvin College.

Sunday, March 5—

  • Trad: Spring Break
