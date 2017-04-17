Weekly Outlook: April 17-April 23

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup: Monday, April 17— EWO: Classes Resume

Trad: Classes Resume

1 p.m.—Baseball vs. Edgewood College—Baseball Field—Come out to support the men as they take on Edgewood College. Tuesday, April 18— TBD—Softball vs. University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh—Softball Field—Support the women as they go up against UWO.

11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Wellness and Stress Release—1862 Lounge—Grab a free lunch while learning how to de-stress.

7:30 p.m.—Spring Band Concert—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Listen as band students showcase their work. Wednesday, April 19— 11:30 a.m.—Science Colloquium Alumni Panel—Bradley Theatre—Listen as Lakeland graduates share their stories.

1:15 p.m.—LU Undergraduate Research and Scholarship Symposium—Bradley Theatre—Faculty members will give mini speeches about their personal research or scholarly activities.

4 p.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. Milwaukee School of Engineering—Sports Core—Cheer on the men as they face MSOE.

8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel Thursday, April 20— 11:30 a.m.—SGA Open Forum—1862 Lounge—Bring up any concerns or suggestions you may have regarding campus facilities, programs and policies.

5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor. Saturday, April 22— 9 a.m.—SOAR: Lakeland Professional Women’s Network—Osthoff Resort—Laura Kohler will be the keynote speaker of the event. Sunday, April 23— 12 p.m.—Baseball vs. Wisconsin Lutheran College—Baseball Field—Come out to support the men as they take on WLC.

3 p.m.—Choir Homecoming Concert—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Listen as choir students showcase their work.

6 p.m.—Chapel Service—Ley Chapel—The service will be followed by a potluck.

