Weekly Outlook: April 17-April 23

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
April 17, 2017

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Monday, April 17—

  • EWO: Classes Resume
  • Trad: Classes Resume
  • 1 p.m.—Baseball vs. Edgewood College—Baseball Field—Come out to support the men as they take on Edgewood College.

Tuesday, April 18—

  • TBD—Softball vs. University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh—Softball Field—Support the women as they go up against UWO.
  • 11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Wellness and Stress Release—1862 Lounge—Grab a free lunch while learning how to de-stress.
  • 7:30 p.m.—Spring Band Concert—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Listen as band students showcase their work.

Wednesday, April 19—

  • 11:30 a.m.—Science Colloquium Alumni Panel—Bradley Theatre—Listen as Lakeland graduates share their stories.
  • 1:15 p.m.—LU Undergraduate Research and Scholarship Symposium—Bradley Theatre—Faculty members will give mini speeches about their personal research or scholarly activities.
  • 4 p.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. Milwaukee School of Engineering—Sports Core—Cheer on the men as they face MSOE.
  • 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel

Thursday, April 20—

  • 11:30 a.m.—SGA Open Forum—1862 Lounge—Bring up any concerns or suggestions you may have regarding campus facilities, programs and policies.
  • 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.

Saturday, April 22—

  • 9 a.m.—SOAR: Lakeland Professional Women’s Network—Osthoff Resort—Laura Kohler will be the keynote speaker of the event.

Sunday, April 23—

  • 12 p.m.—Baseball vs. Wisconsin Lutheran College—Baseball Field—Come out to support the men as they take on WLC.
  • 3 p.m.—Choir Homecoming Concert—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Listen as choir students showcase their work.
  • 6 p.m.—Chapel Service—Ley Chapel—The service will be followed by a potluck.
