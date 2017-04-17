Weekly Outlook: April 17-April 23
April 17, 2017
There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:
Monday, April 17—
- EWO: Classes Resume
- Trad: Classes Resume
- 1 p.m.—Baseball vs. Edgewood College—Baseball Field—Come out to support the men as they take on Edgewood College.
Tuesday, April 18—
- TBD—Softball vs. University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh—Softball Field—Support the women as they go up against UWO.
- 11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: Wellness and Stress Release—1862 Lounge—Grab a free lunch while learning how to de-stress.
- 7:30 p.m.—Spring Band Concert—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Listen as band students showcase their work.
Wednesday, April 19—
- 11:30 a.m.—Science Colloquium Alumni Panel—Bradley Theatre—Listen as Lakeland graduates share their stories.
- 1:15 p.m.—LU Undergraduate Research and Scholarship Symposium—Bradley Theatre—Faculty members will give mini speeches about their personal research or scholarly activities.
- 4 p.m.—Men’s Tennis vs. Milwaukee School of Engineering—Sports Core—Cheer on the men as they face MSOE.
- 8:15 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel
Thursday, April 20—
- 11:30 a.m.—SGA Open Forum—1862 Lounge—Bring up any concerns or suggestions you may have regarding campus facilities, programs and policies.
- 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
Saturday, April 22—
- 9 a.m.—SOAR: Lakeland Professional Women’s Network—Osthoff Resort—Laura Kohler will be the keynote speaker of the event.
Sunday, April 23—
- 12 p.m.—Baseball vs. Wisconsin Lutheran College—Baseball Field—Come out to support the men as they take on WLC.
- 3 p.m.—Choir Homecoming Concert—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Listen as choir students showcase their work.
- 6 p.m.—Chapel Service—Ley Chapel—The service will be followed by a potluck.
