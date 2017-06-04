Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

The Lakeland Mirror

This Week in Photos: May 29-June 4

Construction on the new outdoor athletic facility continues.

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
June 4, 2017

There were numerous happenings at Lakeland this week. Open the slideshow to check it out.

This Week in Photos: May 29-June 4