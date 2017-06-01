The Mirror stays active over summer break

Usually, The Mirror is “inactive” over the summer months due to the majority of our staff returning to their hometowns for summer plans. However, I’m excited to announce that The Mirror will stay up and running this summer.

As former copy editor and current managing editor for The Mirror, I am committed to having The Mirror be an outlet that the Lakeland community can depend on for their news.

Throughout the summer, I will be providing updates regarding Lakeland’s new outdoor athletic facility, the cooperative education program and the new campus center. There will also be a variety of photo galleries and other relevant stories along the way.

Have a great summer and be sure to follow The Mirror on Facebook and Twitter.