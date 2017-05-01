Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

The Lakeland Mirror

GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial

The+current+makeshift+memorial+for+O%27Neal+near+the+pond.
The current makeshift memorial for O'Neal near the pond.

The current makeshift memorial for O'Neal near the pond.

Emma Schad

Emma Schad

The current makeshift memorial for O'Neal near the pond.

Adrian Hackl, Staff Reporter
May 1, 2017

While many Lakeland students are anticipating summer vacation, there are others who will be carrying heavy hearts and memories into summer break.

On Monday, April 24, a GoFundMe page was launched with the hopes of creating a memorial for Lakeland freshman Kaelin O’Neal, who passed away earlier this year.

“Dr. Stroot came up with the idea for a proper memorial after seeing a student kneeling down in the mud and praying by the pond,” said Megan Hellmer, who created the fundraiser along with Elizabeth Stroot, professor of psychology, and fellow-student Jack Merrill, O’Neal’s football captain.

One of the main goals of the fundraiser is to build a teak kneeler for friends and family who would wish to offer their prayers at the site of the incident.

“If we can raise enough funds, we’d also like to add in a bench or maybe a stone memorial with a plaque for him,” Hellmer added.

The memorial would also welcome tokens and mementos placed at the site from friends and family.

Any additional funds raised will be used to plant a shade tree near the memorial area, as well as distributed toward textbooks or scholarships for student-athletes in financial need.

As of Monday, May 1, the GoFundMe page raised $965 of their $2,000 goal.

If you would like to donate toward the fundraiser, click here.

Print Friendly

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial

    News

    Weekly Outlook: May 1-May 7

  • GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial

    Sports

    Video: Muskies football vows to move forward after brawl

  • GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial

    Sports

    Gallery: Athletic facility underway

  • GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial

    Art & Features

    Video: Students declare future plans

  • GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial

    News

    ThinkFast puts students to test

  • GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial

    News

    Weekly Outlook: April 24-April 30

  • GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial

    Opinions

    Reflections of an actress

  • GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial

    Art & Features

    Hilton takes on last softball season

  • GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial

    News

    Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

  • GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial

    Art & Features

    Muskies from the Lake: Hockey Mentor

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.
GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial