Blue & Gold Days welcome incoming freshmen
June 22, 2017
Incoming freshmen took part in Blue & Gold Days, an overnight event, on Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20.
The event kicked off with a cookout, followed by a peer connection session.
During peer connections, incoming students participated in a variety of icebreaker activities while learning more about campus.
The night came to a close with a movie and snacks in the Bradley Theatre.
Another Blue & Gold Days will take place on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.
