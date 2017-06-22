Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Blue & Gold Days welcome incoming freshmen

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
June 22, 2017

Incoming freshmen took part in Blue & Gold Days, an overnight event, on Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20.

The event kicked off with a cookout, followed by a peer connection session.

During peer connections, incoming students participated in a variety of icebreaker activities while learning more about campus.

The night came to a close with a movie and snacks in the Bradley Theatre.

Another Blue & Gold Days will take place on Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22.

