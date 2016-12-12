President Eck to resign

Dan Eck, Lakeland’s president since 2014, will leave the university in January of 2017.

Eck’s decision to resign comes from accepting the role of deputy director at the Sarasota Museum of Art in Sarasota, Fla. Eck’s wife, admissions advisor Christine Eck, will also resign due to the move.

Former Lakeland president David Black will return to serve as interim president until a permanent replacement is found. Black will inherit Eck’s plan to build a $2.8 million sports facility.

Read Lakeland’s official statement here.