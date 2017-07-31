Muskies from the Lake

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Hannah Scherer, junior marketing major. "As much as I don't like to admit it, athletics played a huge role in choosing Lakeland to further my education. Little did I realize that Lakeland had so much more to offer. By my second semester, I had parted ways with athletics because I was applying to be a RA, giving campus tours, pledging a sorority and trying to join other clubs as well. I wanted to be involved in as much as possible and fortunately for me, Lakeland gave me the opportunity to do that. Not only have I gotten opportunities outside of the classroom, but I am given so many tools to succeed inside the classroom. The professors at Lakeland are excellent and I owe my success to them because they are some of the most helpful, caring and intelligent people that I have ever been given the chance to meet. I am thankful to have these individuals watching over my academic experience. Lakeland has become much more than a school to me in the past two years. I came in as a freshman in Fall 2015 and I haven't left since. I have spent both summers and portions of my holiday breaks on campus because Lakeland is my home now—this is where I met all of my friends who have turned into family. That is why Lakeland is home to me."

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
July 31, 2017

Open the slideshow to see stories Muskies have to share.

