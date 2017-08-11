Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Spencer Miesfeld
August 11, 2017
Name: Spencer Miesfeld
Major: Accounting
Hometown: Sheboygan, WI
What do you miss most from your childhood: “I miss being able to enjoy life without having any real responsibilities or problems to worry about.”
What is the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do: “The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is trying to not procrastinate on the time consuming English assignments and essays.”
Who is your favorite athlete and why: “Roy Pirrung is my favorite athlete. If he can go from an obese man, smoking two packs a day to a world class distance runner, it shows me that people are capable of achieving anything they set their mind to.”
What was one of the most defining moments in your life: “The day I decided to join my high school cross country team.”
What is your greatest strength: “My perseverance is probably my greatest strength.”
Leave a Comment
The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.