Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Spencer Miesfeld

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
August 11, 2017

Name: Spencer Miesfeld

Major: Accounting

Hometown: Sheboygan, WI

What do you miss most from your childhood: “I miss being able to enjoy life without having any real responsibilities or problems to worry about.”

What is the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do: “The hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is trying to not procrastinate on the time consuming English assignments and essays.”

Who is your favorite athlete and why: “Roy Pirrung is my favorite athlete. If he can go from an obese man, smoking two packs a day to a world class distance runner, it shows me that people are capable of achieving anything they set their mind to.”

What was one of the most defining moments in your life: “The day I decided to join my high school cross country team.”

What is your greatest strength: “My perseverance is probably my greatest strength.”

