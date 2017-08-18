Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Joel Benoit

Submitted

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
August 18, 2017

Name: Joel Benoit

Major: Marketing

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Where do you most want to travel and why: “I want to travel to Jamaica to experience a new culture.”

What is your biggest success so far in life: “My biggest success so far is being recruited nationally because it showed my hard work paid off.”

If you could travel back in time, what year would you travel to: “If I could travel back in time, I’d go into the year 2013 to start high school over.”

How would your friends describe you: “My friends would describe me as goofy and funny serious but just all around fun.”

What has been your biggest challenge in life: “The biggest challenge in life for me has been dealing with the death of my dad.”

What is something most people don’t know about you: “Most people don’t know I am an actor.”

Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Joel Benoit