Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Jasmine Kahly

Name: Jasmine Kahly

Major: Sports Management

Hometown: Ohio, IL

What is the best vacation you have ever taken: “The best vacation I have ever taken was a road trip this past summer to Idaho and Yellowstone National Park with my best friend. It was just an amazing experience all around.”

What are you most afraid of and why: “As cheesy as it may sound, I am most afraid of not knowing what to do with the rest of my life.”

What is the best piece of advice you have ever received: “The best piece of advice I have received is ‘mind over matter.’ As long as I tell myself that I can keep going, then I can and it doesn’t matter what is in the way.”

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why: “If I could travel anywhere, it would be to Australia because of how beautiful it is.”

Who do you most admire and why: “I admire my mom the most because of how strong she is and because she will always be there to cheer me on in whatever I do.”

How would you spend a million dollars: “If I had a million dollars, I would pay off all of my college fees, buy a new car for my mom and I, pay off some of her bills, donate to charities and save the rest of it.”