Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

The Lakeland Mirror

Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

Submitted

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
August 4, 2017

Name: Janaí Farr

Major: Psychology

Hometown: Racine, WI

What is the most memorable class you’ve ever taken: “Retailing in high school was most memorable because I was able to run my school store and my teacher taught me so much.”

Who was your favorite high school teacher and why: “Mr.Wartzenluft was my favorite teacher. He taught me way more than just things about the business world; he taught me how to be positive and how to interact with all different types of people.”

What do you love most about the place you grew up: “I love the support that my city shows during big sporting events, especially our basketball double headers in our high schools.”

What is your favorite holiday and why: “My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because of being able to spend time with my family and all of the great food.”

What do you feel most proud of: “I am very proud of how far I’ve grown as a person throughout high school and how I have become way more positive of a person.”

If you could witness any event of the past, what would it be and why: “If I could witness any event of the past, it would definitely be Michael Jackson in concert, Kobe’s 81 point game or Michael Jordan’s flu game. It’s too hard to choose one.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Spencer Miesfeld

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

    News

    Campus Center closure scatters bookstore, cafeteria, tutoring services

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

    Art & Features

    Muskies from the Lake

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

    News

    The state of suites: No choice but cheap

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Jasmine Kahly

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

    News

    Christadelphians take campus

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

    Art & Features

    Muskies from the Lake

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Dominique Lee

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.
Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr