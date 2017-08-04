Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr
August 4, 2017
Name: Janaí Farr
Major: Psychology
Hometown: Racine, WI
What is the most memorable class you’ve ever taken: “Retailing in high school was most memorable because I was able to run my school store and my teacher taught me so much.”
Who was your favorite high school teacher and why: “Mr.Wartzenluft was my favorite teacher. He taught me way more than just things about the business world; he taught me how to be positive and how to interact with all different types of people.”
What do you love most about the place you grew up: “I love the support that my city shows during big sporting events, especially our basketball double headers in our high schools.”
What is your favorite holiday and why: “My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because of being able to spend time with my family and all of the great food.”
What do you feel most proud of: “I am very proud of how far I’ve grown as a person throughout high school and how I have become way more positive of a person.”
If you could witness any event of the past, what would it be and why: “If I could witness any event of the past, it would definitely be Michael Jackson in concert, Kobe’s 81 point game or Michael Jordan’s flu game. It’s too hard to choose one.”
Leave a Comment
The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.