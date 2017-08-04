Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

Name: Janaí Farr

Major: Psychology

Hometown: Racine, WI

What is the most memorable class you’ve ever taken: “Retailing in high school was most memorable because I was able to run my school store and my teacher taught me so much.”

Who was your favorite high school teacher and why: “Mr.Wartzenluft was my favorite teacher. He taught me way more than just things about the business world; he taught me how to be positive and how to interact with all different types of people.”

What do you love most about the place you grew up: “I love the support that my city shows during big sporting events, especially our basketball double headers in our high schools.”

What is your favorite holiday and why: “My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving because of being able to spend time with my family and all of the great food.”

What do you feel most proud of: “I am very proud of how far I’ve grown as a person throughout high school and how I have become way more positive of a person.”

If you could witness any event of the past, what would it be and why: “If I could witness any event of the past, it would definitely be Michael Jackson in concert, Kobe’s 81 point game or Michael Jordan’s flu game. It’s too hard to choose one.”