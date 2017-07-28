Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

Name: Hunter Kollman

Major: Education

Hometown: Mount Calvary, WI

What were you like in high school: “I was a person who had a loud personality and didn’t really care what people said about me because I am me all of the time.”

What do you worry about and why: “I’m not really worried about anything because I am a person who can get along with everyone.”

What are you most grateful for: “I’m most grateful for my chance to play college football for Lakeland and to be able to meet and get to know my teammates.”

What teacher inspired you the most and why: “My history teacher inspired me the most because I am going to major in education and minor in history, so I will be doing the same thing as she did.”

Why did you choose your major: “I chose my major because I feel that I can help make a difference in the world by helping the youth.”