Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

The Lakeland Mirror

Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

Submitted

Submitted

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
July 28, 2017

Name: Hunter Kollman

Major: Education

Hometown: Mount Calvary, WI

What were you like in high school: “I was a person who had a loud personality and didn’t really care what people said about me because I am me all of the time.”

What do you worry about and why: “I’m not really worried about anything because I am a person who can get along with everyone.”

What are you most grateful for: “I’m most grateful for my chance to play college football for Lakeland and to be able to meet and get to know my teammates.”

What teacher inspired you the most and why: “My history teacher inspired me the most because I am going to major in education and minor in history, so I will be doing the same thing as she did.”

Why did you choose your major: “I chose my major because I feel that I can help make a difference in the world by helping the youth.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Spencer Miesfeld

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

    News

    Campus Center closure scatters bookstore, cafeteria, tutoring services

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

    Art & Features

    Muskies from the Lake

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

    News

    The state of suites: No choice but cheap

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Jasmine Kahly

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

    News

    Christadelphians take campus

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

    Art & Features

    Muskies from the Lake

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Dominique Lee

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.
Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman