Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly
July 7, 2017
Name: Abby Kelly
Major: Psychology
Hometown: Richfield, WI
What are you most thankful for: “I’m most thankful for my imperfect family.”
What is your idea of a perfect vacation: “The perfect vacation would be a day of relaxing by the water and a fun night later in the city.”
If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why: “It would be invisibility so I could prank ghost hunters.”
What would you do if you won the lottery: “I would pay back my parents for everything.”
What motivates you to succeed: “The need to feel proud of what I did motivates me to succeed.”
If you could bring one fictional character to life, who would it be and why: “It would be Yoda, hands down. Or maybe Gandalf. We need some more of their wisdom.”
