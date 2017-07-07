Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

The Lakeland Mirror

Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

Submitted

Submitted

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
July 7, 2017

Name: Abby Kelly

Major: Psychology

Hometown: Richfield, WI

What are you most thankful for: “I’m most thankful for my imperfect family.”

What is your idea of a perfect vacation: “The perfect vacation would be a day of relaxing by the water and a fun night later in the city.”

If you could have one superpower, what would it be and why: “It would be invisibility so I could prank ghost hunters.”

What would you do if you won the lottery: “I would pay back my parents for everything.”

What motivates you to succeed: “The need to feel proud of what I did motivates me to succeed.”

If you could bring one fictional character to life, who would it be and why: “It would be Yoda, hands down. Or maybe Gandalf. We need some more of their wisdom.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Spencer Miesfeld

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Janaí Farr

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

    News

    Campus Center closure scatters bookstore, cafeteria, tutoring services

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

    Art & Features

    Muskies from the Lake

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Hunter Kollman

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

    News

    The state of suites: No choice but cheap

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Jasmine Kahly

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

    News

    Christadelphians take campus

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

    Art & Features

    Muskies from the Lake

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Dominique Lee

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.
Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Abby Kelly