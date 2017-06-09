Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Alyson Piper

Name: Alyson Piper

Major: Chemistry or biochemistry

Hometown: Sheboygan

What will you miss most about high school: “I will miss all my friends from band and my band teacher since I had those friends and that teacher for all four years of high school.”

What are you hoping to be involved in at Lakeland: “I want to be a part of a dance team and sorority of some kind. I would also like to join Rotary, STEM club, chemistry enthusiasts enactus, community service initiative, Lakeland University campus activities board, Inter-Greek council, Lakeland University bands and the residence hall council. I know it seems like a lot but I want to experience everything in college that I think I will enjoy.”

What is your dream job: “I would like to be a compounding pharmacist.”

Who is your biggest role model and why: “My mother. She has always pushed me to be my best at everything I do. She is really good at saving her money (she saved up through college to be able to go to Australia and Germany) and being thoughtful before making any big decisions. I hope to be able to have a life similar to hers.”

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be and why: “I would want to change what kind of energy we use for everything. The fuels we use are so damaging to the planet and no common person really cares enough to change their own lifestyle enough to help. If there was an easy change of fuels we used that everyone could use without changing their lifestyle, I feel like people would be more likely to help out with saving the planet.”