Weekly Outlook: Feb. 14-Feb. 19

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Tuesday, Feb. 14—

7 p.m.—Men’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin Lutheran College—Woltzen Gymnasium—Cheer on the men as they take on WLC.

11 a.m.—Employee Resilience Training: How to navigate change—DVB Laun—Learn how to be resilient when facing change.

Wednesday, Feb. 15—

7 p.m.—Women’s Basketball vs. WLC—Woltzen Gymnasium—Come out to support the women during this home game.

Thursday, Feb. 16—

EWO: Last day to withdraw from 7W1 classes

9 a.m.—Lenten Lectionary Workshop—Laun 209—Attend to learn more about traditional Lenten themes such as repentance and grace.

11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: LinkedIn—1862 Lounge—Grab a free lunch while learning how to use LinkedIn.

11:30 a.m.—SGA Open Forum—Campus Center—Bring up any concerns or suggestions you may have regarding campus facilities, programs and policies.