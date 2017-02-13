Weekly Outlook: Feb. 14-Feb. 19
February 13, 2017
There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:
Tuesday, Feb. 14—
- Valentine’s Day
- 11 a.m.—Employee Resilience Training: How to navigate change—DVB Laun—Learn how to be resilient when facing change.
- 7 p.m.—Men’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin Lutheran College—Woltzen Gymnasium—Cheer on the men as they take on WLC.
Wednesday, Feb. 15—
- 6 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel
- 7 p.m.—Women’s Basketball vs. WLC—Woltzen Gymnasium—Come out to support the women during this home game.
Thursday, Feb. 16—
- EWO: Last day to withdraw from 7W1 classes
- 9 a.m.—Lenten Lectionary Workshop—Laun 209—Attend to learn more about traditional Lenten themes such as repentance and grace.
- 11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: LinkedIn—1862 Lounge—Grab a free lunch while learning how to use LinkedIn.
- 11:30 a.m.—SGA Open Forum—Campus Center—Bring up any concerns or suggestions you may have regarding campus facilities, programs and policies.
- 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.
Saturday, Feb. 18—
- 9 a.m.—Preview Day—Welcome prospective students.
- 12 p.m.—Men’s Volleyball (Varsity Reserve) vs. North Central College—Woltzen Gymnasium—Support the men during this home game.
Sunday, Feb. 19—
- 3 p.m.—Winter Band Concert—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Listen as students showcase their work.
Leave a Comment
The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.