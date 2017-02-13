Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Weekly Outlook: Feb. 14-Feb. 19

February 13, 2017

There are various events taking place on campus this week. Here’s the weekly roundup:

Tuesday, Feb. 14—

  • Valentine’s Day
  • 11 a.m.—Employee Resilience Training: How to navigate change—DVB Laun—Learn how to be resilient when facing change.
  • 7 p.m.—Men’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin Lutheran College—Woltzen Gymnasium—Cheer on the men as they take on WLC.

Wednesday, Feb. 15—

  • 6 p.m.—Worship Service—Ley Chapel
  • 7 p.m.—Women’s Basketball vs. WLC—Woltzen Gymnasium—Come out to support the women during this home game.

Thursday, Feb. 16—

  • EWO: Last day to withdraw from 7W1 classes
  • 9 a.m.—Lenten Lectionary Workshop—Laun 209—Attend to learn more about traditional Lenten themes such as repentance and grace.
  • 11:30 a.m.—Lunch and Learn: LinkedIn—1862 Lounge—Grab a free lunch while learning how to use LinkedIn.
  • 11:30 a.m.—SGA Open Forum—Campus Center—Bring up any concerns or suggestions you may have regarding campus facilities, programs and policies.
  • 5 p.m.—Yoga—Brotz Hall Multi-Purpose Room—Participate in a weekly class led by Alex Liosatos, campus counselor.

Saturday, Feb. 18—

  • 9 a.m.—Preview Day—Welcome prospective students.
  • 12 p.m.—Men’s Volleyball (Varsity Reserve) vs. North Central College—Woltzen Gymnasium—Support the men during this home game.

Sunday, Feb. 19—

  • 3 p.m.—Winter Band Concert—Bradley Fine Arts Building—Listen as students showcase their work.
