Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

The Lakeland Mirror

ThinkFast puts students to test

Willie Franke, Staff Reporter
April 24, 2017

On Wednesday, April 19, ThinkFast, an interactive program, came to Lakeland, bringing together a large number of students in Bossard Hall.

The night consisted of trivia, testing the knowledge of students in all areas, including history, science, pop culture and film. There was also an element that required students to showcase their talents of acting, singing, dancing and advertising.

Students created and formed their own teams, which were mostly made up of five or more individuals. In total, there were 16 teams competing for the grand prize of $200.

Points were given to the team that correctly answered the question the fastest. As time ran down, the point value for the right answer decreased, meaning that speed was a crucial aspect.

The time pressure fueled competitiveness and excitement. Teams often jumped to their feet with enthusiasm upon finding out they had the correct answer.

Print Friendly

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • ThinkFast puts students to test

    News

    Weekly Outlook: April 24-April 30

  • ThinkFast puts students to test

    Opinions

    Reflections of an actress

  • ThinkFast puts students to test

    Art & Features

    Hilton takes on last softball season

  • ThinkFast puts students to test

    News

    Next year’s SGA candidates discuss visions

  • ThinkFast puts students to test

    Art & Features

    Muskies from the Lake: Hockey Mentor

  • ThinkFast puts students to test

    News

    Gallery: Community Book Read features Groff

  • ThinkFast puts students to test

    Art & Features

    Video: Faces of Lakeland

  • ThinkFast puts students to test

    News

    Weekly Outlook: April 17-April 23

  • ThinkFast puts students to test

    Art & Features

    Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

  • ThinkFast puts students to test

    News

    Betas take on “Week of the Bull”

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.
ThinkFast puts students to test