O’Neal investigation continues

Willie Franke, Staff Reporter
March 11, 2017

David Simon, director of campus safety and security, has confirmed that the investigation of freshman Kaelin O’Neal’s death is still ongoing.

Currently, investigators are waiting on an autopsy report by a medical examiner, which will tell them the results of a toxicology report. The toxicology report will state if there was anything in O’Neal’s blood.

Once the report comes back, if it shows nothing out of the ordinary, the case will officially be closed and ruled an accidental drowning.

Simon said there is no time table on when the report will be completed, as the toxicology department is involved in a large number of cases.

If you have any questions regarding the investigation, contact Simon at simondr@lakeland.edu.

