Global Student Association presents International Night

On Thursday, April 6, students packed the Bradley Theatre for Global Student Association’s 12th annual International Night, an event that celebrates diversity at Lakeland.

Throughout the night, there was a variety of performances that included dancing and singing.

There was also an international fashion show, during which styles from numerous countries were represented.

Toward the end of the night, Rick Dodgson, associate professor of history, took the stage to sing and rock out on his guitar.

The night ended with performers inviting audience members on stage to learn some of the dance moves.