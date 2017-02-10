Convocation discusses Orthodox Judaism

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Rabbi Wesley Kalmar and Jessica Kalmar, assistant professor of psychology, were featured in a convocation about the tradition of Orthodox Judaism.

The convocation aimed to bring awareness and information to the Lakeland community regarding the practice of Orthodox Judaism in today’s modern world.

The Kalmars gave an introductory overview of Orthodox Judaism and then answered the audience’s questions about kosher foods, Sabbath observance rituals and the role of Orthodox Judaism in today’s society.

The event was part of the University’s new REAL (Religion, Education, Awareness and Literacy) initiative, which is aimed at educating students and the public about various religions and their practices.

The next event hosted by the University’s REAL initiative is called “Understanding Religious Extremism” and will take place on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Mead Public Library in Sheboygan from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will feature Karl Kuhn, associate professor of religion.