Lakeland freshman O’Neal found dead in pond

  • Paramedics and police flocked in Lot D. (Luke Ulatowski)
  • Scene in front of the pond after the body was found. (Luke Ulatowski)
  • Members of Sheboygan's Orange Cross Ambulance Service stayed warm inside Ley Chapel. (Luke Ulatowski)
  • (Jon Waters)

Luke Ulatowski, Managing Editor, Website Editor
December 14, 2016

Lakeland University freshman Kaelin D. O’Neal was found dead on Wednesday in a pond on campus. He was 18.

O’Neal was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 by his roommate in Muehlmeier Hall. Director of external relations David Gallianetti emailed a missing person alert to all students and faculty on Dec. 13 as the authorities began searching campus.

At about 11 a.m. the next day, Parking Lot D and its surrounding area were closed off by police as divers were sent into the pond behind Ley Chapel in 15-degree weather, where they found a body.

At about 1 p.m., the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office told FOX6 News that the body they recovered belonged to O’Neal.

O’Neal came to Lakeland from Zebulon, N.C. At Lakeland, he was a backup quarterback for the football team.

