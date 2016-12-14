Lakeland freshman O’Neal found dead in pond
December 14, 2016
Lakeland University freshman Kaelin D. O’Neal was found dead on Wednesday in a pond on campus. He was 18.
O’Neal was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 11 by his roommate in Muehlmeier Hall. Director of external relations David Gallianetti emailed a missing person alert to all students and faculty on Dec. 13 as the authorities began searching campus.
At about 11 a.m. the next day, Parking Lot D and its surrounding area were closed off by police as divers were sent into the pond behind Ley Chapel in 15-degree weather, where they found a body.
At about 1 p.m., the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office told FOX6 News that the body they recovered belonged to O’Neal.
O’Neal came to Lakeland from Zebulon, N.C. At Lakeland, he was a backup quarterback for the football team.
Leave a Comment
The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.