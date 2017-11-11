Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

The Lakeland Mirror

Kapla-designed shirts grace Homecoming

Amira Mongin

Amira Mongin

Jon Rivera, Staff Reporter
November 11, 2017

Art can be powerful, but when it comes to art that represents a community, it is most heartwarming to those it is relevant to.

Senior art major Jori Kapla received quite an opportunity this fall semester. She received a forwarded email from one of Lakeland University’s Student Success Coaches, Mara Poullette, about a search for a designer for 2017’s Homecoming t-shirts. Kapla quickly jumped on the opportunity and took on the task at hand. As soon as she accepted the opportunity, she was told the design must revolve around a certain theme.

The theme was tradition. The shirt had to speak about Lakeland’s past. Specifically, the shirt needed to convey how Lakeland was built and the growth the university has gone through.

As time passed, Kapla decided that the shirt design should be a symbol of celebration that not only current students could embrace, but alumni as well. The finalized t-shirt design includes the Muskies logo on it, along with the phrase “Fear The Fish” and black streamers behind the logo to represent celebration.

Kapla was extremely satisfied with both her design and its reception. On Oct. 14, Homecoming Day, the t-shirts made their debut. Kapla’s phone constantly notified her of texts and Snapchats from her friends showing appreciation toward the t-shirts.

“I was really happy,” Kapla said. “I was receiving many text messages saying ‘Oh my god’ or ‘The shirts are so cool,’ and I wasn’t even on campus at the time!”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags:

Leave a Comment

The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Kapla-designed shirts grace Homecoming

    News

    Gallery: Campus center walls come down

  • Kapla-designed shirts grace Homecoming

    Opinions

    Reflections: Students ponder if college is worth the price

  • Kapla-designed shirts grace Homecoming

    News

    International Food Festival runs despite kitchen troubles

  • Kapla-designed shirts grace Homecoming

    News

    McFadden and Ruskovich featured at Writers Festival

  • Kapla-designed shirts grace Homecoming

    News

    Adventure Club hosts escape rooms

  • Kapla-designed shirts grace Homecoming

    News

    New on-campus lounges revealed

  • Kapla-designed shirts grace Homecoming

    News

    Lee helms College Democrats chapter

  • Kapla-designed shirts grace Homecoming

    News

    Hurricane relief open mic brings surprises

  • Kapla-designed shirts grace Homecoming

    Art & Features

    Freshman Vrba fearlessly cosplays on campus

  • Kapla-designed shirts grace Homecoming

    News

    Multiple burglaries reported across campus

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.
Kapla-designed shirts grace Homecoming