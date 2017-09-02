Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Reverend Rabe returns for opening convocation

Melissa Reise, Staff Reporter
September 2, 2017

Lakeland alumna Sara Rabe, a pastor at Zwingli United Church of Christ in Paoli, Wis., spoke at Lakeland University’s annual opening convocation on Aug. 31.

Rabe’s address was entitled “Just See It Through.” It touched on points such as finding one’s place on campus, accepting change and avoiding taking education for granted.

Rabe told a story about a canoe outing with her wife. After much effort trying to row to a certain point ahead of them, Rabe realized the current was pushing them back. She used this anecdote to teach students a lesson about meeting obstacles.

Shuka Wong
Faculty members follow Chaplain Lex Cade-White in prayer at the beginning of the opening convocation.

After Rabe wrapped up her address, President Black gave his charge for the academic year by stating that the Lakeland community must take care of both the school and each other. Student Government President Brandon Herrin followed up with a few words to encourage students to take advantage of their time at Lakeland.

