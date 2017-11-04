Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Adventure Club hosts escape rooms

Emily Marten

Aaron Barth, Staff Reporter
November 4, 2017

On Nov. 1, students worked together and solved puzzles to escape from a room.

Students were put into a room in Old Main and had to use clues to solve challenges in under 30 minutes. There were two different escape room themes: “Patient Zero” and “Boom.”

Some of the puzzles included using a black light to find a hidden message, moving a directional lock in the movement of a knight chess piece and setting microscope slides in a certain order.

Junior marketing major Emily Marten, president of the Adventure Club, planned the event with the help of the Success and Engagement Office. She was looking for a fun and unique event that students could do together with their friends.

“Everyone had a great time, and we had a strong turnout,” Marten said.

