Hilton takes on last softball season

Mikayla Hilton, senior sports management and leadership major, has been a four year starter for Lakeland’s softball team.

She classifies herself as a “utility player,” as she plays the outfield positions as well as first base and third base.

The current softball season is an emotional one, with it being Hilton’s last. “A lot of feelings go into this year. This team is so special,” Hilton said.

Hilton has high hopes for this year’s team as she claims they will make the playoffs due to the success she has seen on and off of the field. “We’re making it to the tournament. There’s no doubt in our mind. Our team grows every day,” Hilton emphasized.

Hilton’s motivation comes from love and passion for the sport. She said, “My dad coached me from a young age and after he passed away my freshman year of college, I found an enhanced sense of love and dedication to the game and my teammates.”

“Also, I’ve been working with kids who have physical disabilities that won’t allow them to play. It puts things in a different perspective. When I work with kids with disabilities, I understand that I have been given the opportunity to do something they can’t. However, the smiles on their faces mean everything to me,” Hilton continued.

Hilton has a number of role models in her life, but none more than her coaches, siblings and especially April Arvan, Lakeland’s athletic director. “Coach A. has been an inspiration to me because she is easy to talk to about anything, truly cares about me, has been a coach and player in college and has helped me through my athletic and academic career,” Hilton said.

Hilton has a goal of becoming a graduate assistant after she graduates and is applying to schools all around the country. “I have no preferences on where I go because the more coaches I get to know, the more knowledge I’ll have about the game,” Hilton explained.

Hilton said, “I owe my future success and accomplishments to my professors at Lakeland, my family, Coach A. and my teammates for guiding me down a path of success. Thank you for making these last four years so memorable.”