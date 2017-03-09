Pinchuk presents Kohler Business Lecture

Nicholas Pinchuk, chairman and chief executive officer at Snap-On Incorporated, led Lakeland’s 16th annual Charlotte and Walter Kohler Business Lecture on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. in the Bradley Theatre.

Pinchuk’s speech was called “The Dignity of Work and the American Economy.”

Snap-On Incorporated is a company in the business of making tools. Pinchuk told various anecdotes of people’s reactions to hearing “Snap-On,” all ending in admission to using the product.

Pinchuk talked about the importance of workers with careers in product manufacturing, which he dubbed “creation.” He pinpointed the media and government’s lack of respect for said workers.

Pinchuk spoke of his love for America and its workforce. Having travelled all over the world for his company, he stated that no other country came close to the productivity in America.

Claiming to be apolitical, Pinchuk disparaged President Donald Trump for his immigration restrictions, stating that immigrants are good for the economy. He also praised Trump for his respect for the American worker.

Pinchuk ended with his spin on Trump’s slogan: “Let’s make America greater.”