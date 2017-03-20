Video: Wagner explains Sizzling Salads

Yoji Hayashi
Yoji Hayashi, Staff ReporterMarch 20, 2017
Director of dining services Mark Wagner explains the idea behind Sizzling Salads.
The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
News
Weekly Outlook: March 21-March 26
Registration on the horizon
Baseball
Baseball tips off season on spring break
Weekly Outlook: March 13-March 18
Art & Features
Muskies from the Lake: Ping Pong Master
O’Neal investigation continues
Warning signs replaced
Opinions
The pitfall of attendance policies
Pinchuk presents Kohler Business Lecture
Improv team performs skits
The Lakeland Mirror • © 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.