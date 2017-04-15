Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance
April 15, 2017
Students performed “Nunsense” in the Bradley Theatre on March 30 and 31, as well as April 2. The show was Lakeland’s annual spring musical.
April 15, 2017
Students performed “Nunsense” in the Bradley Theatre on March 30 and 31, as well as April 2. The show was Lakeland’s annual spring musical.
Leave a Comment
The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.