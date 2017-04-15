Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

The Lakeland Mirror

Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

Chase Lindgren

Chase Lindgren, Visual Media Editor
April 15, 2017

Students performed “Nunsense” in the Bradley Theatre on March 30 and 31, as well as April 2. The show was Lakeland’s annual spring musical.

Print Friendly

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

    News

    Betas take on “Week of the Bull”

  • Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

    News

    Global Student Association presents International Night

  • Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

    News

    Weekly Outlook: April 11-April 16

  • Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

    News

    Greek parties now held in 1862 Lounge

  • Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

    News

    Video: Japanese Student Association prepares for International Night

  • Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

    News

    Honors Banquet rewards outstanding students and faculty

  • Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

    Art & Features

    Senior writing majors showcase projects

  • Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

    News

    Weekly Outlook: April 3-April 9

  • Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

    News

    Update on dean of students

  • Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance

    Art & Features

    The hidden hero of the Bradley Theatre

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.
Video and Gallery: “Nunsense” actresses sing and dance