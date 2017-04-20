Muskies from the Lake: Hockey Mentor

Matt Rotter, junior accounting major. “When I was done at NWTC in Green Bay, I was looking for a college that would take all of my credits. Lakeland was one of the only colleges that would actually do so. Being here, I've learned that the food is pretty good and that it's a great community to be involved with. I've met a lot of cool people. I like the small class sizes, which makes it easier to get to know classmates and the professors. I know I made the right decision coming here. It’s somewhat close to home for me and I've been provided with many opportunities to gain knowledge for my major and other areas.”