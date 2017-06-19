Muskies from the Lake

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Karley Campbell, sophomore business major. "As a first generation college student, the decision of where I wanted to attend felt especially overwhelming. I was a little skeptical of attending college this close to home because I wanted to feel more independent, which is why I chose to live on campus. Yet, I love it here and I've been grateful for my family to be nearby. I started out my freshman year watching Forrest Gump with my roommate. By the end of the year, Netflix time transitioned into games of red ball at Muehl and adventures around town."

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
June 19, 2017

Open the slideshow to see stories Muskies have to share.

