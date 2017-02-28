Letter to the Editor: Official Lakeland statement regarding sports facility

Regarding the opinion piece published today entitled “The tragedy of the $2.8 million sports facility,” I’d like to offer the following facts to clear up some misperceptions in the article:

$1.6 million of the cost of the athletic field has already been raised. The university continues to work with local companies, foundations and alumni to raise the remaining funds. Regardless of fundraising efforts, the LU Board of Trustees has allocated the remainder of the money out of deferred maintenance to make the project happen. Foundational work is being completed by the project’s general contractor, and groundbreaking will occur as soon as the weather allows. We will have the new facility open in fall of 2017.

Thanks

David Gallianetti

Director of External Relations