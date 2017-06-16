Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

The Lakeland Mirror

Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson

Submitted

Submitted

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
June 16, 2017

Name: Kevin Sorenson

Major: Criminal Justice

Hometown: Kingsford, Michigan

What do you like to do in your free time: “In my free time, I like to spend time with my family and friends.”

What are some small things that make your day better: “Some small things that make my days better are interacting with people that have a positive impact on life, people willing to put themselves before others.”

What makes you unique: “I feel like I’m unique because I’m always willing to help others and I’m always positive.”

What inspires you: “I’m inspired by people who are always willing to put themselves before others, people who are always willing to go out of their way to help someone else.”

What is your greatest achievement in life so far: “My greatest achievement is being accepted into college to further my education.”

If you could be an animal, what would you be and why: “If I could be an animal, I’d want to be an eagle so I could fly around.”

Print Friendly

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson

    Art & Features

    Muskies from the Lake

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson

    News

    This Week in Photos: June 12-June 18

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson

    News

    Board of Trustees adopts Lakeland’s reduced budget

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson

    News

    This Week in Photos: June 5-June 11

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson

    News

    Lakeland students volunteer at Acuity Picnic

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Alyson Piper

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson

    Art & Features

    Muskie from the Lake: Zachery Mock

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson

    News

    This Week in Photos: May 29-June 4

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson

    Art & Features

    Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson

    News

    The Mirror stays active over summer break

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.
Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson