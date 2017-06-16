Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Kevin Sorenson

Name: Kevin Sorenson

Major: Criminal Justice

Hometown: Kingsford, Michigan

What do you like to do in your free time: “In my free time, I like to spend time with my family and friends.”

What are some small things that make your day better: “Some small things that make my days better are interacting with people that have a positive impact on life, people willing to put themselves before others.”

What makes you unique: “I feel like I’m unique because I’m always willing to help others and I’m always positive.”

What inspires you: “I’m inspired by people who are always willing to put themselves before others, people who are always willing to go out of their way to help someone else.”

What is your greatest achievement in life so far: “My greatest achievement is being accepted into college to further my education.”

If you could be an animal, what would you be and why: “If I could be an animal, I’d want to be an eagle so I could fly around.”