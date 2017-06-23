Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Jack Splett

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
June 23, 2017

Name: Jack Splett

Major: Business Finance

Hometown: Wheeling, Illinois

What did you enjoy most about high school: “I enjoyed baseball the most about high school.”

What stood out to you the most about Lakeland: “The small class sizes and the baseball team stood out to me.”

What is your best childhood memory: “My best childhood memory is going to my grandpa’s house in Michigan every summer.”

What is your biggest pet peeve: “My biggest pet peeve is ‘like’ being used as a filler word.”

What is something you have always wanted to try but have been too scared to: “I’ve always wanted to skydive.”

If you could trade lives with one person for a day, who would it be and why: “I would trade lives with Babe Ruth for one day to see what it’s like to be the best hitter.”

