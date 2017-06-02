Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

Name: Ellie Roe

Major: Psychology, with some sort of tie into art

Hometown: Sheboygan Falls

What was your favorite high school experience: “My favorite high school experience was being voted homecoming queen and my best friend homecoming king. I didn’t expect it at all so it was a great surprise.”

Why did you choose Lakeland: “I chose Lakeland because I appreciated the family-like atmosphere I noticed when touring and I’m also looking forward to the class options. I think the campus is beautiful and I only live a short distance away.”

What are you most looking forward to at Lakeland: “I’m most looking forward to making new friends and memories.”

What is your biggest fear as you transition into college: “My biggest fear is not making friends right away and living independently.”

What are you most passionate about: “I’m most passionate about painting and creating art.”

What is your life goal: “My life goal is to feel I have accomplished everything I set out to do.”