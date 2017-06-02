Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

The Lakeland Mirror

Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

Submitted

Submitted

Emma Schad, Managing Editor
June 2, 2017

Name: Ellie Roe

Major: Psychology, with some sort of tie into art

Hometown: Sheboygan Falls

What was your favorite high school experience: “My favorite high school experience was being voted homecoming queen and my best friend homecoming king. I didn’t expect it at all so it was a great surprise.”

Why did you choose Lakeland: “I chose Lakeland because I appreciated the family-like atmosphere I noticed when touring and I’m also looking forward to the class options. I think the campus is beautiful and I only live a short distance away.”

What are you most looking forward to at Lakeland: “I’m most looking forward to making new friends and memories.”

What is your biggest fear as you transition into college: “My biggest fear is not making friends right away and living independently.”

What are you most passionate about: “I’m most passionate about painting and creating art.”

What is your life goal: “My life goal is to feel I have accomplished everything I set out to do.”

Print Friendly

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

    Art & Features

    Muskie from the Lake: Zachery Mock

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

    News

    This Week in Photos: May 29-June 4

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

    News

    The Mirror stays active over summer break

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

    Art & Features

    Antley receives opportunity to play baseball

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

    News

    Graduation application causes confusion

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

    Opinions

    Point Counterpoint: Should students be required to attend convocations?

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

    News

    Weekly Outlook: May 1-May 7

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

    News

    GoFundMe page raises money for O’Neal memorial

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

    Sports

    Video: Muskies football vows to move forward after brawl

  • Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe

    Sports

    Gallery: Athletic facility underway

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.
Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Ellie Roe