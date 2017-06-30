Incoming Freshman Spotlight: Dominique Lee

Name: Dominique Lee

Major: Broad Field Social Studies

Hometown: Sheboygan

Who has inspired you in your life and why: “There are certainly a lot of people in my life who have inspired me greatly, but the first person that pops into mind is my former high school business teacher and Future Business Leaders of America adviser, Mr. Thomas Gross. He is one of the most generous people that I know and I can’t wait to graduate from Lakeland and follow in his footsteps as an educator. Mr. Gross has always gone out of his way to assist me in all of my endeavors and I aspire to be the great person that he is.”

What is your ideal way to spend the weekend: “My ideal way to spend the weekend is to spend my mornings at Paradigm Coffee and Music with a really great book. I would eat lunch and dinner with friends and conclude the day with a nice workout at Planet Fitness.”

What do you hope never changes: “I really hope that people never stop fighting for what they believe in. Even if I disagree with them, I feel it is important that we are passionate about our beliefs and are always working toward a greater good.”

If you were stranded on a deserted island, what three things would you have and why: “If I was stranded on a deserted island, I would have a large variety of books to read, a survival kit and a change of clothing. I absolutely love to read and therefore, would bring a ton of books with me. I don’t have much experience with survival so a survival kit would definitely come in handy and a change of clothing would be nice to have in case I felt like changing into a different outfit.”

If you could have dinner with anyone from history, who would it be and why: “If I could have dinner with anyone from history, it would be former U.S. president Barack Obama. He is a person I greatly admire and if I had dinner with him, I only believe I would return as a more educated person and a person more prepared to make a difference in this world.”

What are you most looking forward to in the coming months: “I am definitely looking forward to meeting all the new people at Lakeland. Even though I’ve lived in Sheboygan County all of my life, I know that there are still a large variety of people I haven’t yet to meet and work with.”