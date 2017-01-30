Auditions to be held for spring musical

Auditions for the spring musical “Nunsense” will be held on Jan. 30 and 31 starting at 7 p.m. in the Bradley Theatre.

“Nunsense” is about five nuns who put on a show in order to collect donations as they are in need of money to help with the burial costs of four nuns that died due to an accidental poisoning.

There are five singing parts for women and one non-singing part for a man. Students who would like to audition for one of these parts should come with a song prepared, preferably with the sheet music as well so there is no acapella singing. If a student doesn’t have a song prepared, singing a Christmas carol or “God Bless America” is an option as their voice just needs to be heard.

Charlie Krebs, director and associate professor of theatre and communication, will also have students do a reading during their auditions to see their acting skills.

“I’m excited for this show because it’s a very funny musical. After some of the heartbreak last semester I think it will be good for the campus to laugh. It’s a very funny show and has a lot of religious humor in it,” Krebs said. “If people like to sing but are a little nervous, that’s ok, we’re very encouraging.”

If you have any questions, contact Krebs at krebsc@lakeland.edu.