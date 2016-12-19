Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Video: Muskies baseball remembers Fernández

Sam Martin

Sam Martin, Staff Reporter
December 19, 2016

Marlins pitcher José Fernández died on Sep. 25. His impact reached baseball players around the world, even at Lakeland. Our staff reporter Sam Martin asked some of the Muskies men’s softball players to talk about one of their greatest inspirations.

