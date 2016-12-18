Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.

Video: International student starts nonprofit in Africa

Lindsey Vagnini

Lindsey Vagnini, Staff Reporter
December 18, 2016

Yvonne Hesse, German international student, discusses the nonprofit she started in Africa and aspects about her hometown in Germany.

Print Friendly

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






2 Comments

2 Responses to “Video: International student starts nonprofit in Africa”

  1. Aaron on December 23rd, 2016 8:11 pm

    Great job Lindsey! wow. Way to tell a story.

    [Reply]

    Lindsey Reply:
    January 11th, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Thank you, Aaron! It was a fun project!

    [Reply]

The Lakeland Mirror editors invite readers to comment on all articles. Comments will be moderated by editors. Inappropriate or libelous comments will not be published.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Official Lakeland University Student Online Newspaper.
Video: International student starts nonprofit in Africa