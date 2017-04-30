Video: Muskies football vows to move forward after brawl
April 30, 2017
On Saturday, March 18, there was a brawl on Lakeland’s campus. There were multiple football players involved with the incident and sanctions were given to those identified. The football team is currently attempting to look past the incident.
Players and coaches touched on what the football program means to them and what they’re doing as individuals and as a team to keep moving forward.
