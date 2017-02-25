Muskies cap off NACC tourney as conference champions

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Lakeland University’s women’s basketball team faced Concordia University, Wisconsin (CUW) in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference championship, while 1,381 fans were in attendance.

Miranda Jacobson, sophomore biology major, scored a total of seven points in the first quarter as both teams traded points, ending with a 16-14 CUW lead.

The Muskies then pulled away with a monstrous second quarter, outscoring CUW 17-6. Jacobson ended up leading the Muskies with a 15 point performance going into the half as the Muskies led the game 31-22.

However, this lead did not last long as CUW came from behind and tied with the Muskies as they made a pair of free throws with 5:36 left in the game. Intensity and pressure filled the gym.

The Muskies came through with a layup made by Maddy Doll, junior biology major, in the last 41 seconds of the game to give them a 61-58 lead.

Then, Bailey Grayvold, senior elementary education major, completed two free throws and Rachel Stankevich, junior exercise science and sport studies major, made the last free throw in the Muskies’ last possession in the game.

CUW attempted to produce a four point play in the last seconds of the game, but it was unsuccessful.

The Muskies stormed at the half-court line and celebrated their 64-60 conference championship win, which clinched them a spot in the NCAA Division III tournament.

Their next game is TBD as the bracket for the NCAA Division III is not completed.