Lakeland discontinues track and field program

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, David Black, interim president, confirmed in an email sent out to the Lakeland community via David Gallianetti, director of external relations, that Lakeland University’s track and field as a standalone program will be discontinued due to facility limitations.

“Since we are building our new outdoor athletic facility on the current field’s physical space, there is not enough room to also build a track. As a result, a standalone program is not sustainable at this time,” said Black.

April Arvan, athletic director, indicated that the university is looking into multiple options for the athletes who are interested in track and field after this current season. Lakeland recently developed a cross country course and is planning on enhancing the cross country program.

“Given our facility constraints with our track and field program, we have decided our resources are better served in strengthening the cross country program and recruitment efforts for that program. Our track and field program has been an important part of the Lakeland experience, primarily in terms of offering the opportunity for student-athletes from other sports programs to compete. We will take some time to carefully evaluate the program and its needs,” said Arvan.

The track and field program will continue their spring season. The full-time position held by Keenan Hamilton, track and field head coach, will be eliminated after this year, and part-time coaching duties are being assessed. Black gave his appreciation towards Hamilton for his dedication.

The track and field team will compete on Saturday, Feb. 18 in the UW-Oshkosh Titan Challenge at 10:30 a.m.